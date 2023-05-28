Her Timeline of Relationship With Her Husband

- Advertisement -
- Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and her husband, Jayson Boebert, got married in 2005.
- In March, Boebert announced the oldest of their four sons, Tyler, 18, was going to be a dad.
- In May, Lauren Boebert filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
In May, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that, “with a heavy weight on my heart,” she had filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The split comes two decades after the couple first met while she was working at McDonald’s at the age of 16, and he was 22.
Boebert, a two-term Colorado Republican, and Jayson married in 2005 and have four sons together. In March, she announced that their oldest son was expecting a child with his girlfriend, making Boebert a “36-year-old grandmother.”
Here’s a timeline of the Boeberts’ 20-year relationship.
