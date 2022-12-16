Henry Cavill to Star in and Produce Series Based on Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000

Henry Cavill is having a pretty busy week! Shortly after announcing that he will no longer be the Superman of theaters, in addition to also leaving The Witcher series on Netflix, the actor was cast as the protagonist and producer of a series based on Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen Henry Cavill’s career go through a whirlwind of ups and downs. At the end of October, after his cameo in Black Adam, the actor revealed on his social media that he was officially back in the role of Superman.

The news left fans in an uproar, who had been asking for a return for a long time. Unfortunately, the news came with the announcement that Cavill would no longer be the protagonist of The Witcher series on Netflix, being replaced in the fourth season by Liam Hemsworth in the role of Gearlt de Rivia.

It turns out that about two months after his return to the role of Superman was announced, Cavill had to go public again and reveal that he was no longer in the role of the hero, as James Gunn and Peter Safran, new heads of DC Studios, had other plans for the character, which required casting a younger actor in the role.

Hours after the announcement, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Amazon is finalizing the acquisition of the rights to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 franchise and that it will cast Cavill as an executive producer and protagonist of the series. It is worth mentioning that the actor is a huge fan of the games in the franchise and has publicly declared this numerous times.