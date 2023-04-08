Helvetii Review: a roguelike inspired by Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere

- Advertisement -

Clearly inspired by amazing Vanillaware productions of the caliber of Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere (by the way, here you will find our review of Odin Sphere: Leifthrasir), the two-dimensional side-scrolling action packaged by the Swiss developer Team KwaKwa landed a bit on the sly on the ecosystems of PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Between one more noble adventure and another, we have therefore recovered this very interesting roguelike with an indie matrix, especially appreciating its Celtic background and delightful artistic direction. Below we therefore propose our consolidated impressions on Helvetii: a fun and quite difficult product, which however is lacking in terms of originality.

Regain lost honor

Chronologically set a century before the coming of Christ, the plot of Helvetii tells of a Gaul still far from being entirely controlled by the Romans and focuses mainly on the territory that today corresponds to Switzerland. In the first lines of the story, the young leader named I divide in fact, he routs an entire Roman legion to protect the lands of the Helvetic tribes, unaware that this phenomenal victory will have a very high price.

Being willing to practically do anything to repel the invaders who would like to subject the whole of Gaul, the warrior accepted the mysterious gift offered to him by a shady individual who claimed to be able to guarantee him success in battle. After allowing him to win victory, however, the arcane-empowered object unleashes a terrible curse, slowly corrupting the mind and heart of the fearless Divico and spreading the ever-expanding rot in the lands of his people. Determined to repair the mistake made and to find his own inner peace, Divico soon realizes that the only way to destroy the rot at the source is to annihilate the evil Oricus, i.e. the shady figure who had deceived him and who in the meantime he took advantage of the unleashed chaos to step out of the shadows. Drawing on the powers received from the ancient gods and with the help of two precious allies, the brave Swiss leader will therefore be forced to leave to face and annihilate the terrifying creatures that are spreading throughout the country.

Although the narrative component of Helvetii plays a very marginal role in the economy of the productwhich translates into an incomplete characterization of the characters, during the hours spent in the company of the title we greatly appreciated the developments, which from stage to stage almost immediately captured our curiosity, offering us a convincing path of redemption and very heated battles with very powerful deities.

Functional but not too much

On a playful level Helvetii behaves like any other action roguelike, asking the player to defeat the hordes of enemies encountered along the way and cross the many levels one after another that will lead him to collide with the hated Oricus. Leaving behind a long trail of blood, the user acquires perks from time to time that alter their abilities and above all can make pacts with ancient divine beings to unlock access to their amazing powers.

Procedurally generated, Helvetii’s stages are divided into a minimum of eight rooms to explore and clean up, the completion of which allows the player to obtain as many evaluations; also knocked down the boss at the end of the level, in fact, lThe user is rewarded with a number of points proportionate to his war performance. Since the latter allow you to unlock the seals, i.e. the permanent upgrades that Divico and his companions keep even after embracing death, it is essential to master the different movesets of the three playable characters as soon as possible and above all to measure the consumption of mana, in order not to find yourself out of energy in the middle of the end-of-level boss fight. Each of the three warriors can count on light attacks to chain together to create quick and ruinous combos (and which can even be loaded to trigger special moves), heavy assaults that in the long run tend to break the enemy’s guard, and long-range weapons which, if necessary, favor the use of less risky approaches. As we said, however, each of the aforementioned resources draws on the mana reserves, whose regeneration is quite slow and risks leaving our alter-egos defenseless for a long time.

One of the main advantages of Helvetii must be found in the diversification of the three playable characters, which in fact have unique powers and characteristics. Particularly resistant and equipped right from the start with a generous amount of health points, Divico is a very versatile warrior and has access to powerful special attacks, making us think he’s the easiest fighter to master.

If the solitary druid named Nammeios favors distance combat, so much so that during the fights he uses almost infallible magical projectiles and usually attacks with his trusty crow, the half-beast Renart relies entirely on unparalleled speed, which all practical act translates in very rapid assaults and equally lightning-fast parrieswhich if performed with the right timing allow a large part of the canceled damage to be returned to the sender.

On the other hand, it should still be specified that it is not possible to change the controlled character during the exploration of the levels, but only when having to start a new stage. A choice, the one made by the developers, which in our opinion limits and penalizes too much the strategies that can be adopted in battle. The possibility of replacing the controlled hero at any time would instead have opened the door to tactics capable of enhancing the movesets of individuals and above all of adapting one’s strategy to different situations.

If dying and starting all over again is part of the experience at the base of Helvetii, during our test we noticed that the permanent bonuses that can be acquired by spending seals they are less impactful than expected. Being able to count on some extra points of health or mana is certainly an advantage, but having to spend the beauty of 100 seals – the equivalent of five or six successfully overcome boss fights – to increase one of the aforementioned statistics by just ten points slows down enormously the progression. As a result, most of the power-ups obtained by exchanging seals it doesn’t greatly increase the chances of survival to the fury of the enemies.

Lights and shadows of indie

Characterized by an artistic style inspired by the titles of Vanillaware, Helvetii compensates for its playful shortcomings with an exquisite visual system, it is no coincidence that every single animated element is drawn strictly by hand. While the wallpapers don’t quite reach the level of detail that Odin Sphere or the more recent 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim boasted (for more on Vanillaware’s latest title, check out our 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim review), the landscapes created by the KwaKwa Team are a real feast for the eyes. Sometimes the dark colors adopted by the backdrops mix with the enemies, concealing their intentions, but it is a price that we paid more than willingly to enjoy such an elegant visual rendering.

Composed by the talented Dale North (Somiken, Dragon Fantasy Book 2, the Materia Collective), the pleasant soundtrack that is the background to Helvetii seemed suggestive and always spot on, however we would have preferred a less “cumbersome” musical accompaniment and some more sound effects. Finally, as regards the technical component, we conducted our tests on PlayStation 4, where Helvetii travels steadily on the sixty FPS per second (like the Nintendo Switch version), with incredibly fast loading times.