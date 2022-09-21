Hellraiser: New Star Plus movie gets its first trailer

Star Plus has released the first official trailer for the hellraiser movie, which revives the classic horror franchise. The film, which has not received much publicity, stars Jamie Clayton as the remake of the Pinhead monstrosity.
The feature is the new bet on the Disney platform to attract new subscribers, even more so after the huge success of The Predator: The Hunt, which also brought new air to another old franchise.
The original Hellraiser was an adaptation of Clive Barker’s work in the book Gospel of Blood, where the author himself chose a male actor to play the leader of the Cenobites, the extradimensional demonic beings that antagonize the plot. Despite this, the description of the character in the story had more feminine traits, which makes the version of the character presented in the new film more faithful to the book.
An original Star Plus production in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film brings together director David Bruckner, screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, writer/producer David S. Goyer and producer Keith Levine, plus producers Clive Barker. and Marc Toberoff and executive producers Gary Barber, Peter Oilataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer.
In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction takes possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that her goal is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.
The film is set to premiere on October 7th.
So, what did you think of the trailer?