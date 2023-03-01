5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleHello, Siri? Apple's voice assistant could gain smart answering machine functions

Hello, Siri? Apple’s voice assistant could gain smart answering machine functions

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Hello, Siri? Apple's voice assistant could gain smart answering machine functions
1677691585 hello siri apples voice assistant could gain smart answering machine.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In November 2022 we saw that Apple can change the command to activate Siri and today a patent registered in her name indicates that new features may be released soon. The document is titled “Digital Assistant Integration with Telephony”.

Image: AppleInsider

The patent shows that Siri could even be used during calls. One of the functions mentioned includes using Siri as a smart answering machine detecting automated calls, phone book contacts and even playing messages based on phone book appointments.

In the example above, we see the user receiving a call answered by Siri, where she asks who the person wants to talk to and then indicates that the owner of the smartphone is in a meeting.

Corsair’s new 45-inch flexible monitor aims to revolutionize the category

Image: AppleInsider
- Advertisement -

Another option would be for the voice assistant to answer the call and transcribe the call, extracting the main subject from it and even sending an alert if it is urgent or even suggesting the creation of reminders based on what is said.

The concept is similar to Google Duplex, which transcribes calls in real time and allows the user to answer just by typing or selecting options on the screen when talking to automated robots.

It is worth remembering that a patent does not confirm that Apple will actually launch this function for its voice assistant, but it is interesting to note that it is interested in bringing more news to Siri.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.