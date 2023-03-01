Hello, Siri? Apple’s voice assistant could gain smart answering machine functions

In November 2022 we saw that Apple can change the command to activate Siri and today a patent registered in her name indicates that new features may be released soon. The document is titled “Digital Assistant Integration with Telephony”.

The patent shows that Siri could even be used during calls. One of the functions mentioned includes using Siri as a smart answering machine detecting automated calls, phone book contacts and even playing messages based on phone book appointments. In the example above, we see the user receiving a call answered by Siri, where she asks who the person wants to talk to and then indicates that the owner of the smartphone is in a meeting.

- Advertisement - Another option would be for the voice assistant to answer the call and transcribe the call, extracting the main subject from it and even sending an alert if it is urgent or even suggesting the creation of reminders based on what is said. The concept is similar to Google Duplex, which transcribes calls in real time and allows the user to answer just by typing or selecting options on the screen when talking to automated robots.

It is worth remembering that a patent does not confirm that Apple will actually launch this function for its voice assistant, but it is interesting to note that it is interested in bringing more news to Siri.

