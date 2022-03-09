Hello Mac Studio, goodbye iMac 27 inches

Some who are born others will diesaid Julio Iglesias in Life goes on the same, and today the Mac Studio was born, at the same time that the 27-inch iMac with an Intel processor said goodbye forever. The main difference, yes, is that the newcomer has been the main protagonist of Peek Performance, the Apple event that took place this afternoon, while the goodbye of the 27-inch iMac has been so silent that only those who have ventured to explore the Apple online store after the presentation they have realized it as soon as it has happened.

Nothing new, in fact, Apple never announces the withdrawal of devices from its catalog, so it was not to be expected that it would act differently this time. Yes, it is true, yes, that in some cases the withdrawal is preceded by a period in which the device in question has the indication, in the Apple store, that it will only be available while supplies last. This was not the case this time, until now the 27-inch iMac was shown with availability.

This, of course, made many of us think that this model would remain in the catalog until the arrival of its replacement, that is, the 27-inch iMac already with an Apple processor or, in any case, until the debut of future iMac Pros, if Apple makes the decision that the 27-inch is out of the segment of consumption, and decide to offer them exclusively to the professional segment, something that will still take some time to find out.

With the removal of the 27-inch iMac, the only option to have an Apple AIO of this size disappears, but also the cheapest option of having a 27-inch Apple computer (unless you get a Mac Mini and a 27-inch monitor from another manufacturer). Now, with the updated catalog after the presentation, the closest option by price to the 27-inch iMac is the one made up of the most basic version of the Mac Mini, which starts at 799 euros, to which we must add the 1,779 euros of the Apple Studio Display, what gives us a total of 2,578 eurosto which we will have to add the price of the keyboard and the mouse.

The 27-inch iMac is a computer that I have always felt somewhat attached to, and it is that I got one for personal use back in 2009, and it has been serving me until 2020. Thus, its disappearance from the market (at least moment) makes me a little sad. However, and although the option of the Mac Mini and the Apple Studio Display is somewhat more expensive, I also find it more versatileand although it is not exactly an all-in-one, the small size of the Mac Mini makes it also an interesting option for space.

More information: Apple