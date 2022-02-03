Hello, Google Pixel 6: Google’s most ambitious mobiles return to Spain

Search here...
Google promised us that the Google Pixel 6 could be purchased in Spain at some point in 2022 and the promise has just been fulfilled. Both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro They are already on sale in Spain. A situation worth celebrating, after Google skipped our country in the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a 5G.

Google maintains in Spain the European prices that we already knew, so you can get the most ambitious Google mobile from 649 euros in its version with 128 GB of storage. yes, they arrive in limited quantity and Google “expects to sell them very quickly.”

Price and availability of the Google Pixel 6

Coal

Only the Pixel 6 arrive in Spain in “Carbón” (black) color

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Por have officially landed in Spain in a single color -the color black, officially called “Carbon”- and a single variant. The Google Pixel 6 arrives in a version of 8 + 128 GB and a price of 649 euros, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro in a version of 12 + 128 GB and a price of 899 euros. They can be purchased from the Google Store.

  • Google Pixel 6 8+128GB. 649 euros and Carbon color.

  • Google Pixel 6 Pro 12+128GB. 899 euros and Carbon color.

The terminals will go on sale in a limited quantity due to “high demand and logistical issues around the world,” so Google expects to sell them out quickly. The charger needs to be purchased separately. With the purchase of a Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro you will receive a gift of three months of YouTube Premium and Google One storage, the 100 GB storage plan.

Google’s most ambitious mobiles

pixel

In the Google Pixel, Google has put all the meat on the grill betting on a more peculiar design than ever and a lot of exclusive functions that take advantage of another of its peculiarities: it is the first mobile of the house with own processor, the Google Tensor. This processor is the engine behind many of its exclusive features: voice recognition, image processing, and even battery saving.

From a hardware point of view, the main difference between the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is in its size (6.71″ screen in the Pro version and 6.4 in the standard version) and in the cameras The big star of the Pixel 6 Pro is the 48 megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom. Being bigger, it also has a little more battery (5,000 vs. 4,600 mAh), in both cases with 30W fast charging and wireless charging.

Google Pixels are considered to be the “kings of Android”, combining the very latest version of pure basic Android with a ton of features, plus those coming later in the form of Pixel Feature Drops. Some examples are the magic eraser, the emergency application, the instant translation of messages or the call filter. All this with Android 12 as standard and three years of Android updates guaranteed. Security updates will be extended for five years.

The Google Pixel 6 offer is completed with its Titan M2 security chip, IP68 certification and screens AMOLED protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Full HD+ at 90 Hz on the Google Pixel 6 and QHD+ at 120 Hz on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Technical sheet of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Screen

6.4-inch AMOLED
Ratio 20:9
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refresh
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus

6.71-inch P-OLED
Ratio 20:9
QHD+ at 3120 x 1440
120Hz refresh
HDR10+
Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor

Google Tensor at 2.8GHz
GPU Mali G78 MP10

Google Tensor at 2.8GHz
GPU Mali G78 MP10

Versions

8GB/128GB

12GB/128GB

rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.85 OIS
Wide: 12 megapixels f / 2.2
dual-LED flash

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.85 OIS
Wide: 12 megapixels f / 2.2
Zoom: 48 megapixels f/3.5 4X
dual-LED flash

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

11.1 megapixels

Battery

4,600mAh
30W fast charge
wireless charging

5,000mAh
30W fast charge
wireless charging

System

android 12

android 12

connectivity

Dual SIM (eSIM)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
usb type c

Dual SIM (eSIM)
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
gps
NFC
UWB
usb type c

Dimensions and weight

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 millimeters

163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters

Others

On-screen fingerprint reader
IP68 certification against dust and water

On-screen fingerprint reader
IP68 certification against dust and water

Price

€649

€899
