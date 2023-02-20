Hellboy will win another reboot in theaters by the director of Ghost Rider 2

Almost two decades after the release of the first Hellboy directed by Guillermo del Toro, the character will win another reboot on the big screen.

Millennium Media has confirmed that Hellboy: The Hustler will start shooting next month in Bulgaria. The actor who will play the new version of the character has not yet been confirmed, but the new film will be directed by Brian Taylor, who has previously worked with a comic book adaptation in Ghost Rider 2.