Hellboy will win another reboot in theaters by the director of Ghost Rider 2

Almost two decades after the release of the first Hellboy directed by Guillermo del Toro, the character will win another reboot on the big screen.
Millennium Media has confirmed that Hellboy: The Hustler will start shooting next month in Bulgaria. The actor who will play the new version of the character has not yet been confirmed, but the new film will be directed by Brian Taylor, who has previously worked with a comic book adaptation in Ghost Rider 2.
Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy, will write the next film about the paranormal detective, together with Chris Golden. The duo had previously worked together on a script for 2019’s Hellboy, which was also a reboot of the franchise, but Andrew Cosby ended up taking over as a solo writer on the production.
2019’s Hellboy, starring David Harbour, was a critical and box-office flop, grossing just $55 million worldwide at a cost of $50 million.
Deadline’s story doesn’t leave many details about the new Hellboy movie, but Discussing Film claims it will be more of a live-action adaptation. The Hustler is the title of a Hellboy saga in the comics released in 2008. See the synopsis of the film below:
The new film will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent trapped in the Appalachian countryside of the 1950s. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local demon with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Swindler.
Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millenium Media, also spoke a little about the new production:
The Con Man is unlike any previous Hellboy film, where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comic will finally create an authentic version of their stories and characters in film form. This is the first in a series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways.
The release date for the film has yet to be confirmed.