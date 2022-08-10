Heise’s webinar series: Node.js in four weeks

On four dates in August, web developers will learn everything they need to get started with Node.js in 16 practical hours.

In August, the voonze Academy offers interested developers a quick and practical introduction to the world of web development with the popular development environment Node.js with the “Node.js in four ”. In a total of 16 hours spread over four weeks, participants will learn the basics and characteristics of Node.js. In the large number of external packages, you quickly lose track, especially as a beginner, and that is why it is all the more important to know when you should solve problems yourself and when you should use external libraries.

JavaScript and Node.js expert Sebastian Springer explains in four online training courses, always close to the real practice of a developer, what you need to know to build your own apps, correctly evaluate external packages and Node’s command line tools. js to integrate optimally into your own work. Sebastian Springer has been designing and programming web applications for years and writes about JavaScript as an author for various specialist journals. He also teaches JavaScript at the Rosenheim University of Applied Sciences.

Each webinar is structured like a comprehensive online training course. In addition to clear explanations, the work with live demos is clearly demonstrated. There is also plenty of room for questions and interactions in the virtual classroom. The dates in detail:

10 August: Entry into Node.js

August 17: Web development with Node.js

August 24: Node.j’s Deep Dive

August 31: Modern web backends with Nest.js

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all four dates at once, you can save a lot with a combined ticket for €495 compared to buying them individually. If you want even more for your money, you can also secure an annual subscription for the voonze Academy learning platform. This also costs €495 and, in addition to the complete webinar series, includes access to over 90 other online training courses per year – and also to many video courses on professional IT topics.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions can be asked directly in the live chat to the speakers and the participants can also exchange their own experiences on the topic in this way.

Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included for single and combined bookings. Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.

