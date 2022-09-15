Heise’s webinar series: Modern C++ development

In five online courses spread over five months, C++ developers can learn everything they need to bring their knowledge up to date with the latest technology.

C++ developers who want to take their skills to the next level can learn everything they need to know from September to January in the voonze Academy’s “ C++ ” webinar . In five webinars and a total of 20 hours, interested developers will receive concentrated expert knowledge from C++ professional Klaus Iglberger. Using many practical examples, you will learn about the philosophy of modern C++ and advanced class design and learn everything about move semantics, type erasure and value semantics. In addition, the webinar series teaches the correct handling of special member functions and explains modern C++ design patterns.

For five months, in one webinar per month, trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger, always close to the real practice of a developer, conveys everything you need to know to bring your own C++ skills up to date with the language. Iglberger has over fifteen years of C++ experience and has been sharing his knowledge with the whole world in well-attended training courses and at C++ conferences for years. He specializes primarily in software design for large companies and is an expert in how to improve software maintenance and service. All webinars contain practical exercises on the material and offer plenty of room for interaction and questions. The appointments:

September 20: Special Member Functions

October 4th: Good class design

November 15: Move Semantics

December 5: Value Semantics and Type Erasure

January 10: Modern C++ Design Patterns

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five dates at once, you can save a lot with a combination ticket compared to buying them individually.

If you would like to participate in the entire series even more cheaply, you can secure the annual subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy for the introductory price of €495 – including access to over 80 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.

