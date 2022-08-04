Heise’s webinar: Password hacking

On September 22, attendees will learn all about attacks and how to prevent them.

Passwords are still the most commonly used type of authentication on software systems today. That’s why pentesters, like hackers, need to know how to crack passwords. This is exactly what interested admins learn in the “Password ” from the series “Ethical Hacking for Admins”.

In the half-day online training, pentest expert Eric Amberg first explains how passwords are stored securely (both on Linux and Windows) and then why they can still usually be hacked. Using practical examples, he shows how the tools John the Ripper and Mimikatz work and how to read SAM databases and run golden ticket attacks. At the end of the webinar, he gives tips on how to protect yourself against password attacks.

Heise’s webinar series: Ethical Hacking for Admins

In five webinars in September, IT security expert Eric Amberg accompanies participants on their journey from beginner to pentester. In the webinar series “Ethical Hacking for Admins” they learn, with many practical examples, everything about how to find security gaps in computer systems, plan attacks, execute them and finally gain important experience for the defense of those very systems. The appointments:

September 1st: Information gathering & pentesting basics

September 8: Shells & Backdoors

September 15: gateway network protocols

September 22: Password hacking

September 29: Website vulnerability: Injection attacks

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five appointments at once, you can save a lot with an annual subscription to the voonze Academy for 495 euros compared to individual sales and also get access to over 45 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series.


