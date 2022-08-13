heise Security Tour 2022: early bird price ends

- Advertisement -

The reduced bird for the editorial one-day conference on and data protection is only available until next Monday.

The voonze Security Tour gives those responsible for security and data protection the necessary overview of current security issues and provides practical background information, because: “Knowledge protects!”. Since the online date was sold out at the beginning of July, we are offering the September 27th another date – until August 15 at a reduced early bird price.

100 percent independent The program for the September date is identical to that of the successful events in June/July; the individual lectures will be adapted to the current status. All the topics and speakers for the one-day conference were handpicked by the voonze Security editorial team; there are no paid promotional lectures at this event. A brief overview of this year’s programme: Jürgen Schmidt (ju): Situation report IT security: effects of the war, current developments in ransomware, cybercrime & Co.

Jörg Heidrich: Data protection – dealing with data transfer to the USA, cookies and Google Analytics

Kay Schlüpmann: Experiences of a CISO with awareness training

Stefan Strobel: Consequences of being dependent on third-party software and securing the supply chain

Jörg Riether: Secure backup – immutable storage, air gaps and other concepts

Participation costs 499 euros; until August 15 there is still an early bird discount of 50 euros. Members of voonze Security Pro can participate free of charge. The complete program and the possibility to register can be found on the website: voonze Security Tour 2022 – Knowledge protects!