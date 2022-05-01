Heartwarming unseen moment between Katie Taylor and mother Bridget after historic victory in New York

Katie Taylor and her mother Bridget shared a lovely backstage moment following the Wicklow woman’s historic victory over Amanda Serrano.

Ireland’s golden girl overcame a fifth round hiccup to deservedly win after 10 hard-fought rounds, keeping her unbeaten record intact.

Photos show Katie celebrating with her family after the fight and sharing a lovely one to one moment in the dressing room once they were away from the cheering crowd.

Speaking after the fight, Katie said: “I’m just looking forward to not getting punched in the face for a few weeks [laughs]. I’m just going to take it easy with the family.

“They’re all over here so, tomorrow, I’m going to relax with them for the day. It was an amazing night for myself and for my family. We’re just absolutely over the moon. The biggest night of my career.”

Katie’s opponent Amanda has also paid tribute to Katie after what will go down as a famous night.

She tweeted: “So proud of the performance we put. We didn’t come to play, we came to entertain & show why we are the Best in the Game. Congratulations to @KatieTaylor I said it before couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner. Thank you Everyone.”

