Hearthstone Divided in the Alterac Valley: Review of the new expansion

The Year of the Griffin officially received its final add-on content: the expansion Divided into the Alterac Valley. The last 135 cards greet a 2021 full of youthful memories and some interesting ideas. The first expansion of the year: Forged in the Savannahs, transported us to the Barrens, a region that all Horde players know all too well. In the summer, however, we went to the other side of the fence, visiting the human capital and command center of the Alliance, with United in Stormwind. Now as it should be, the third and final expansion confronts us with the conflict between the two opposing factions. And the battleground is the legendary Alterac Valley.

The Alterac Valley

As we anticipated on the occasion of the Italian exclusive reveal of the Hearthstone Alasalda card, the Valley of Alterac represents a perennially disputed territory between the two warring factions. On the one hand, the Horde, who rushed to the aid of the Clan Frostwolf; on the other hand, the Alliance that reclaims those icy lands because of the Expedition of the Clan Stormpike dwarves arrived in the Valley to extract natural resources from the rich deposits beneath the surface and also to search for the powerful relics of the Titans.

This conflict, within World of Warcraft, was rendered with a battleground that has now become a legend. A Objective PvP match involving as many as 80 players (40 per faction). Hearthstone with the expansion Divided in the Alterac Valley will try to replicate – obviously adapting them to the changed play needs – some of the dynamics of the battlefield.

What’s new in the expansion

Let’s move on, therefore, to the main innovations of this last additional content of 2021. Divided in the Alterac Valley, it brings back the Mercenaries which, in this case, return as Hero cards. Legendary Mercenaries can be summoned to replace the starting heroes, bringing an unprecedented power to the board with a battle cry dedicated to the class they belong to.

As we already had the opportunity to anticipate in our preview a few weeks ago, the Mercenary shaman, Bru’kan , when he enters battle, he can summon the power of two elements. Cariel Lightforged, the heroine of the Paladins, instead takes the field not only inflicting two damage to each enemy, but also carrying with her an immovable object (that is, that does not lose integrity) characterized by 2/5.

A second novelty concerns the magic cards “Aims“. These, in essence, represent strategic control points scattered throughout the Alterac Valley. This eclectic interpretation of the mode, which in other titles is called” Dominion “, allows the player to enjoy its effect for three turns. The examples that we mentioned are the class cards “Dun Baldar Bridge“(After a minion is summoned, grants + 2 / + 2. Lasts three turns) or”Nevealta Cemetery“(Death rattles are summoned twice. Lasts three turns.) Basically every class has one.

The Demon Hunter has Pian of Discord, which grants +1 attack to minions in the field; the druid possesses the Menagerie of the White Wolves which allows you to summon a 2/2 Wolf at the end of each player’s turn and so on. The Achievements manage to give some unpredictability and variety to the game strategy and we have found that they are extremely useful in the decks created after the release of the expansion.

Finally, with Divisi in the Alterac Valley, one could not be missing unedited keword present in the description of the cards: Honorable Killing. Cards with the new Honorable Kill ability provide a bonus effect only and exclusively in the event that the player manages to inflict the exact amount of damage necessary to kill a hostile servant.

An addition all in all not so impactful, in reality, in the playful economy.

However, the development team has intervened with a corrective patch that modifies some cards of the new expansion, now for the better (such as the Hero power of the Hunter’s Mercenary) – now for the worse, because they are considered very powerful and destabilizing for the fairness of the game.

The best archetypes around … now

Divided into the Alterac Valley does not seem to have brought major upheavals in the meta current. At least currently. As usual, it will take some time before we can see the chaotic experimentation of the players settle on certain recurring archetypes.

At this time, however, some classes continue to dominate, such as the Paladin for example, which grinds victories thanks to the most popular archetype of all (the Libram) while thanks to the new additions Warlock and Shaman are making their way through the crowd with high elbows and with a certain arrogance. In particular the Freeze Shaman seems the most popular at present, as far as the ruler of the elements is concerned. Instead, for the Warlock is establishing itself as the so-called Owl archetype which takes its name from the beast around which the entire deck is built: the Abnormal Owl.

All the other classes remain stuck at the stake. Warrior, Hunter and Demon Hunter languish in the lower parts of the ladder. A little more alive and vital, however, are the Thief and the Druid, even if there still do not seem to be suitable decks to hold up the highest positions in the competition. We’ll see. Meanwhile, what we can tell you is that the new cards added by the expansion are all in all well studied and implemented, as well as useful in modifying existing decks.

Esports revolution, for 2022

Next year, Hearthstone will officially enter his eighth year of life. As we know, in all these years the Blizzard card game has also enjoyed a competitive scene of absolute importance, revised and corrected only in the last period. Now, on the horizon, there seem to be more news that could relaunch Hearthstone esports in 2022.

First of all, the prize pool up for grabs for next year will be three million dollars, divided among all the major events that will feature the best players in the world who, at the end of the year, will face each other in the new World Championship. Only sixteen players will be able to participate, who will be able to qualify through different events: 4 will come from the Grandmasters (three from Season 1 and the last from a special Last Call), 4 from China and 8 from the Masters Tours.

The latter will be six throughout the year and will lead players to two new top events called Masters Season Championships. Furthermore, 2022 will be the last year of the Grandmasters format, no longer in line with Blizzard’s plans for competitive Hearthstone.

Finally, Battle: Lobby Legends is the eSport “debut” of Hearthstone’s autobatter mode. Each Legends Lobby will be a global event and will include the best players from America, Asia Pacific, Europe and China and the prize pool up for grabs for this first year of testing will be well 500,000 Dollars.