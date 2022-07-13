Heardle, the spin-off of Wordle focused on music that has just been acquired by Spotify

Wordle became an addictive game to the point that third-party developers released different variants, among them Heardle, which offers up to six attempts so that users can guess a musical theme each day based on a short fragment from one second longwhich will be extended several more seconds in successive attempts.

The idea has been quite liked within Spotify to the point that it has opted for its acquisition as one more way that it will offer users so that they can discover new musical themes within the platformor even remember old musical themes that they might have also forgotten.



In this sense, as of today, Heardle has ceased to be an independent game to be part of Spotify’s features, although they promise that the game will remain free for all players, both new and existing, and where the main change is that at the end of the game, players will be able to listen to the theme song to guess completely.

For now, the game is offered in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Y It will “soon” reach “hundreds of millions more people” who will be able to enjoy the game within their own native language.

For Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music at Spotify:

We’re always looking for innovative and fun ways to improve music discovery and help artists reach new fans. Heardle has proven to be a very fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love, as well as new songs. . . and a way to compete with your friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following and aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.

From Spotify they already make their commitment to the future clear, pointing out that greater integrations of Heardle and other interactive experiences within the platform in order to “allow music lovers to connect more deeply with artists and challenge their friends, and have fun a little in the process.

This movement is part of the company’s interest in addressing other possibilities to favor interactions within its platform, so it is even a clear indicator that it will be open to any possibility that may exist to integrate it, such as the recent appearance of the Karaoke function.

More information: Spotify