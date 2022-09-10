Healthcare: “Participatory process” for digitization strategy

A new strategy for the of the system is to be developed and presented in spring 2023. Karl Lauterbach gave the starting signal.

A new strategy is planned for the digitization of the healthcare system, which is to be developed by all those involved in a “ ” – including with the help of expert interviews and specialist forums. Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach gave the go-ahead.

In the coming weeks, different working groups are to be set up for this purpose – consisting of doctors, nursing staff and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. The publication of a strategy paper is then planned for spring 2023. Around 150 guests invited by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) attended the start of the “Digitization Strategy for Healthcare and Nursing”.

Participation in the digitization of the healthcare system

The Federal Ministry of Health wants to intensively involve the various actors in the healthcare system and nursing, the patients and those in need of care and their relatives. The various perspectives and suggestions are to be taken up through participation and dialogue formats and developed into a strategy.

With an online survey, a picture of the mood is first recorded, which gives everyone involved in the healthcare system “room for suggestions, criticism, positions and ideas”. In expert interviews, challenges in digitization and in care are to be discussed and “common goals” are to be developed with the help of expert workshops.

Among those represented were the President of the German Medical Association (Klaus Reinhardt), the President of the German Nursing Council (Christine Vogler), the Expert Committee for Interoperability (Sylvia Thun) and the Federal AI Association (Nicole Formica-Schiller). Foreign experts reported on digitization in their country. Morten Elbæk Petersen from the Danish health portal Sundhed.dk and Professor Ran Balicer from Israel both emphasized that digital patient data would significantly advance the healthcare system in their countries.

According to Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach, it is important that “data use, not only protect,” emphasized Susanne Ozegwoski, head of the department for digital and innovation at the BMG, in a tweet.