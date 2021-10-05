Health Minister Stephen Donnelly slams anti-vax protest outside Dr Tony Holohan’s house

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has slammed anti-vaxxers who gathered outside the home of the Chief Medical Officer.

A group of people protesting against Covid-19 measures gathered outside Dr Tony Holohan’s house on Sunday.

The demonstration saw people rallying against the coronavirus vaccine and masks.

Some carried placards questioning the safety of the jab, while others

had signs stating, “leave our kids alone”.

Reacting to the demonstration outside Dr Holohan’s home, Minister Donnelly described it is a “security issue” adding that he preferred not to comment directly on the incident.

He said: “Those are security issues but in general, as I said when it happened originally to Simon Harris a few years ago, I think there is a very important and legitimate place for protest in this country, outside Leinster House or outside departments.

“I just don’t think there’s any place for targeting people’s homes in our country.”

The gathering was streamed live on social media from outside the Chief Medical Officer’s Dublin home where he lives with his two children.

Gardai confirmed they had attended a protest on Sunday afternoon but did not refer to the CMO.

A spokesperson said: “Gardai were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 6 at approximately 1pm.

“The protest ended without incident at 2.30pm.”

It comes after protesters held a rally outside the home of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner twice last month.

