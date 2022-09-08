Health apps for the iPhone compared: symptom checker apps instead of Dr. Google

If the pain persists, many people first turn to google-chat-takes-over-on-your-mobile/">Google for advice. But that can even be dangerous. New iPhone apps should help.

Abdominal pain usually comes unexpectedly and at the wrong time. The same goes for headaches, itching and vomiting, and dozens of other ailments that life brings with it. The need to help oneself with symptoms that are obviously not life-threatening is more obvious to many people than seeking immediate medical help.

The search often begins with Dr. Google

Anyone who sees Google as the first point of contact for their acute symptoms first needs the right search words to narrow down their symptoms. The search is often without a concept, and the layperson can hardly check the medical competence of the websites and Internet forums displayed. The unfiltered search consumes time, as does putting together a diagnosis from all sorts of bits of information.

Of course, symptom s are no substitute for a doctor. But they work their way through to a diagnosis more precisely, faster and more accurately than the search engine. The apps can narrow down the cause of simple symptoms in adults and assess whether a visit to the hospital or doctor is urgently needed or whether self-therapy is initially sufficient. They are therefore the first point of contact outside of the doctor’s office hours or on vacation, which should be given preference over a wild Google search.