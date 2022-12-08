Headphones with air purifier, to listen to music without pollution

If you have almost 1000 euros to spare for an air purifier with headphones included, pay attention to what Dyson introduced this year, the Dyson Zone, capable of blocking noise and unwanted particles in the air.

The Dyson Zone is the product of a company that already has experience in the field of filters for vacuum cleaners, fans, air filters and even hair dryers, an air purifier for the face with 10,000 RPM electric motors in each earpiece, which Allows the purifier at the front to draw air through double-layer filters to remove particles like pollen, bacteria, and dust.

Dyson indicates that it is also capable of filtering nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and ozone, but they are not a solution to avoid Covid-19.

Once the air is filtered by the motors in the ears, it is directed to the mouth and nose through a magnetically attached mask, also designed to block the wind.

They comment that the filters need to be replaced approximately every 12 months, with an app notifying you when a change is necessary.

It uses eight microphones to reduce ambient sounds by up to 38 decibels, and an additional two to eliminate noise produced by the air filtration system, plus one to capture the user’s voice for phone calls.

The headphones’ response is tremendous, from 6Hz to 21kHz, and they have a 2600mAh battery that can be fully recharged in around three hours, giving 50 hours of battery life even with ANC on. When the purifier is activated, the autonomy only lasts 4 hours in eco mode and 1.5 hours in turbo mode.

The Dyson Zone weighs 670 grams with the mask, and 595 grams without it.

They are priced at $949, ​​and will be on sale from March 2023.