HDPLEX 250W, the PC power supply that fits in a pocket

It’s always good news to hear about releases like the one from the HDPLEX 250W power supply, because they are a reminder that research is not only advancing in the direction of offering sources capable of providing a greater amount of electrical supply to the interior of our systems, equipped with increasingly demanding components. And beware, I do not criticize much less that progress is made in this direction, on the contrary, it seems phenomenal to me to see the jumps in performance that this evolution offers us.

However, just as progress is being made in this regard, I think it is important to point out that there are other lines in which there is also a lot of innovation, thanks to which smaller, more efficient and optimized components can be created for other types of needs. Something that, as you can imagine from my words, the HDPLEX 250W boasts, the smallest ATX power supply in the worldand it is fully functional.

As you can tell from its name, the HDPLEX 250W is capable of delivering up to 250 watts, which makes it an interesting option for small-sized systems that do not mount high-performance components that translate into greater demands in terms of power. Whether for terminals that are only expected to perform basic functions, to devices based on PC architecture but intended for specific uses.

The size of the HDPLEX 250W is only 170 x 50 x 25 millimeters, only slightly larger than a smartphone, and in addition to breaking a record for its size, it also scores another point, offering a much higher-than-average density in power supplies, with 1.18 watts per cubic centimeter. This is achieved by a combination of a highly efficient frame design and the use of GaN (gallium nitride) chips.

You will have already imagined it when you see the images and, indeed, we confirm that the HDPLEX 250W does not use a fan, which contributes substantially to its small size. For heat dissipation, it is supported by its aluminum alloy body, which dissipates heat with the necessary efficiency to be able to dispense with the fan. Also, for users who are interested in a small size power supply without active dissipation, but need a little more power, the HDPLEX 250W can be paired with a second unit, giving us 500 watts.

