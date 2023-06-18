HomeTech NewsHDMI ARC/eARC: the one-cable TV audio tech fully explained HDMI ARC/eARC: the one-cable TV audio tech fully explained Tech News FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp apple tv 4k 2021 rear 2.jpg - Advertisement -- Advertisement - TagsApple tvARCAudio / VideoAV receiverComputer engineeringcomputingconsumer electronicsdigital mediaDigital technologyDolby AtmosDolby DigitalDolby TrueHDDTS-HD Master AudioelectronicsFilm and video technologyFilm industryhdmiHDMI 2.1HDMI eARCInformation and communications technologyLossy compressionMass media technologyMedia formatsmultimediaSound production technologySound technologyStorage mediatechnologytelecommunicationsTelevision technologyvideoVideo signal Latest articles Tech News Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro: which VR headset is best for you? Apple’s new Vision Pro headset has reignited interest in the VR space, but how... Tech News Why the ‘Oxenfree II’ team became Netflix’s first game studio In early 2021, Night School was in the market for a partnership. The studio’s... More like this