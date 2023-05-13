HBO’s ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ trailer teases a colorful adventure

The Gremlins may look more adorable than ever in their new CGI form, but you still can’t get them wet, OK?

Inspired by Joe Dante and Chris Columbus’ 1984 cult classic horror-comedy, HBO’s Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai spinoff is set in Shanghai, East China in the 1920s. It acts as a prequel to the movies, telling the story of Mogwai’s original owner Sam Wing (voiced by Izaac Wang) and how he first came to meet the furry little critter.

Expect adorable monsters, scary sharp-clawed monsters, and evil magicians aplenty, as well as gorgeous animation and a stacked cast: Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, and guest stars Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai lands on HBO Max on May 23.