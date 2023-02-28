HBO Max may increase subscription prices in Brazil and cancel 50% discount

The fight for the leadership of streaming platforms continues, but in addition, this industry has also been facing a major crisis, which has caused services like Netflix to review their usage policies and adopt alternatives such as a plan with ads and a system of lock on sharing passwords. From the looks of it, HBO Max could be the next to erode consumer benefits.

When HBO Max arrived in Europe, the platform arrived with the offer of two different types of plans: mobile and multiscreen. Except for the transmission quality and the number of downloads, both plans are identical in terms of content and password sharing. - Advertisement - As a way to attract new subscribers, the platform arrived with a limited special offer, where you could subscribe to any of the two plans and receive a 50% lifetime discount on monthly feewhich would remain valid for as long as you keep your subscription active. In theory, a subscription to the Multitelas plan, which has a standard price of R$ 27.90 per month, would cost BRL 13.95 per month for those who signed up during the promotional period. Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Yes, it’s real: 50% off for new subscribers at https://t.co/Wwqa4nooTa 👀 Attention: The discount is not just for one month, it is valid for the entire duration of your subscription! pic.twitter.com/UgipeCBLEJ — HBO Max Europe (@HBOMaxBR) June 29, 2021

Unfortunately, it appears that the Warner Bros. Discovery is no longer able to maintain this strategy and intends to increase monthly subscription prices for all users soon. According to journalist Carlos Palmeira, the platform will soon cancel this promotional discount of 50% on subscriptions and increase the monthly fee of the Multitelas plan to BRL 34.90 per month. The journalist still does not have a position on the promise of a lifetime discount, which could be a big problem for the platform if the increase actually happens.

It went bad, gang 🚨

HBO Max will cancel in March that promotional price of R$ 13.95 in the Multitelas plan. The value will increase to R$ 34.90.

We are trying to find out how this increase is going to happen. — Carlos Palmeira (@chpalmeira) February 28, 2023

- Advertisement - For now, we can only wait for an official brand positioning, but this certainly seems to be a very risky move. [mb_related_posts2] Would you continue subscribing to HBO Max if it really increased the monthly fee?

