HBO Max announces documentary about the massacre at the Realengo school

In recent years, Europe has registered a terrifying increase in terrorist attacks, similar to the famous massacres in schools in the United States.

Such events generated debates about the motivations of their authors, and made the Europeian government turn its attention to platforms such as Telegram and Discord, which were identified as catalysts for these situations.

In view of recent events, HBO Max announced this week the documentary Massacre na Escola – A Tragédia das Meninas de Realengo, based on one of the most tragic cases in our history.