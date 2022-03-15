HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming platform

Today it has just been announced what the future of the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms will be once the merger operation of Discovery within WarnerMedia, of AT&T, is closed, scheduled for next April, counting since last Friday with the approval of the shareholders of Discovery, in an operation that will cost 43 billion dollars.

According to Variety, Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of Discovery, said Monday during Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecommunications Conference that both streaming platforms will also be merged into a new platform.



The merger will bring a stronger platform

With these statements, the speculations that indicated that both platforms would continue to function independently are put to an end, something that ultimately will not be the case, although at the moment there is no structure for what the new platform resulting from the merger of both transmission platforms will be like.

Wiedenfels points out in this sense the need to offer a great user experience to subscribers, something that will take months to develop and implement:

So early on, we’re working to set up the bundling approach, maybe a single sign-on, maybe ingest content into the other product, etc., so we can start getting some benefits early on. But the main objective will be to harmonize the technological platform. Building a very, very strong combined platform and direct-to-consumer product is going to take a while.

It also states that once the resulting new platform is put into practice, its launch will affect some 100 million users, which is why they want that, in addition to creating the new transmission platform, its launch be very planned.

At the moment they will work on shaping the new platform, so it is unknown what the price plans may be, although the current platforms have different rates, including options with and without advertising.

What Wiedenfels did mention today is that the contents of both platforms will allow the creation of a more complete content transmission platform:

We have HBO Max, with a more male bias positioning premium, and then you have the female placement on the Discovery side. You have the daily engagement that people enjoy with Discovery content versus the event-driven nature of HBO Max content. Taking that together, I have no doubt that we will create one of the most complete, sort of four-quadrant, old-young-male-female products out there.

The new company resulting from the merger will have a global vision of its operations, where the manager is very optimistic about the expected income over the next few years.