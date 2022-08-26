HBO Max adds more episodes of hit anime “Naruto”

The animated series, broadcast between 2002 and 2007, was based on the original manga by Masashi Kishimoto. (TV Tokyo)

From August 23, the third season of is available to view at hbo max. The platform recently added the successful to its catalog for Latin America, adding one more title to its animated productions of Japanese origin such as Bleach, One Piece, Fairy Tail, among others. Now it offers the almost complete adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga.

Currently, you can see from the first episode to number 57 of the third season, which would be 163 of the 220 that make up the animated series in its entirety. That is to say, the most recent chapters added cover certain important main arcs, such as the battle between Naruto and Sasuke that ended with the final departure of the latter. Rivals will not meet again until the sequel known as naruto shippuden.

The story of Naruto centers on a teenager named Naruto Uzumaki, who grew up receiving scorn and scorn from his village for being the vessel of the evil creature Kurama. Orphaned and alone, he engages in pranks for which he will receive more scolding until, one day, someone inspires him to become the greatest ninja in history. The adventure that spanned 15 years starts here.

Narutoa successful anime that remained for decades

In August 1996, cartoonist and writer Masashi Kishimoto published a story a single chapter (one shot) for Akamaru Kimp magazine, but decides to extend it in November of that same year in collaboration with the publisher Shueisha for the successful weekly magazine Shōnen Jump. The success it accumulated in its graphic serialization led it to be animated in 2002, the year in which the pilot premiered on the TV Tokyo network.

The story of “Naruto” follows the footsteps of the ninja during his childhood and early adolescence. (TV Tokyo)

The entire phase of childhood and early adolescence of the protagonist was grouped into Narutowhich finished airing in 2007. To establish a difference with his life from the age of 17 onwards, a new production was launched under the title of naruto shippuden and ran for 500 episodes between 2007 and 2017. In its long run, movies based on both television series were released in theaters.

Although the story of Naruto Uzumaki was thought to end five years ago with the ending that Kishimoto wrote for the manga, another generation of ninja was born. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations it debuted as a sequel to the original manga in 2016 and was adapted into an anime the following year. To date, it continues to be broadcast and allows us to follow not only the adventures of Naruto’s son, but also the famous characters we met in the past story.

