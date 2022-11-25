Haylou Solar Plus RT3, a smart watch that answers calls, now for only 43 euros

Having a watch that measures our health, that allows us to answer calls and that is elegant at the same time, seems like a luxury that few have access to, but at this time Haylou has decided to lower a model that usually costs more than 110 euros, the Haylou. Solar Plus RT3.

Available on AliExpress, its price drops 60% from November 24 to 30, 2022.

- Advertisement -

We are talking about a watch capable of answering calls, measuring more than 100 sports and keeping the most relevant variables of our health under control, including oxygen level.

answer calls

This is one of the functions most requested by users.

It is not enough to have a watch-shaped bracelet, we want a smart watch capable of keeping us independent of the mobile when answering calls, and the Haylou Solar Plus RT3 manages to do it by simply detecting the movement of the wrist.

Amoled screen

- Advertisement -

Its AMOLED screen is 1.43″, with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, in a matte metal bezel resistant to corrosion and wear.

This screen can display various clock faces, more than 100, ideal to always have a personalized style adapted to the moment we are living. In my case, for example, I have a different face when I work than when I go to the gym or to the movies. In fact there are custom watch faces.

sport measurement

- Advertisement -

It has the possibility of measuring 105 sports modes thanks to the highly efficient movement sensor. It also measures the heart rate throughout the day, generating the heart rate curve in real time and with abnormal heart rate alerts.

When it comes to sleep, it records all its stages, and creates reports on the subject in the app.

Other elements that attract attention:

– 7 day battery life in daily use mode, and up to 20 days in standby mode.

– IP68 water resistance, so we can wash our hands or sweat during training. It also resists rain without problems.

If you are interested, hurry up, because it will only be at this price on aliexpress from November 24 to 30, 2022.