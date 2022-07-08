Having WhatsApp on 2 mobiles at the same time is getting closer

There is no doubt about it: WhatsApp has been and is the star messaging app. This app, owned by Meta, has been used by millions of people around the world for a long time, and despite how well other rival apps like Telegram are doing, the truth is that to date they have not managed to catch up. The app is working on a new feature highly requested by its users, and at the moment it seems that its development is on the right track .

The WhatsApp messaging app has improved a lot so far this year. This application adds new features and functions to the ones it already has, such as the ability to log in without using the traditional code. As always, start by doing with its beta version to test that they work correctly. WhatsApp Plus V10: how to download the APK update Use WhatsApp on 2 mobiles, very soon To date, there are a few ways to clone a WhatsApp account to have the same session logged in on different devices. In most cases, these ways involve installing a third-party application or using WhatsApp Web, which allows you to have a WhatsApp session started in a browser. We also have the possibility of downloading the desktop version, but in essence it does exactly the same thing as the web version. However, this is very close to changing. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its beta for its companion mode, which is the same one used to open WhatsApp on mobile and web at the same time. This complementary mode would allow users linking a secondary mobile device to the WhatsApp account without the need to have an active connection on the main device to send messages.

All this has been discovered because a function has appeared in WhatsApp to sync chat history across all mobile devices. This in itself is not new, because when we log in to WhatsApp Web we have access to the same chats of the mobile application, but in this case it would be dedicated to the secondary mobile device. When users sign in to it, their chats will be securely copied to the companion device.

Chat synchronization (Source: WABetaInfo).

Apparently, the process to synchronize the history of both devices can be a bit slow, so WhatsApp will include a message very similar to that of the Web or desktop version. This message would explain that the chats are still syncing so older chats are not yet available. As we always tell you, this function is currently only available in the beta version of WhatsAppso there is still a while for the rest of the users to enjoy it.