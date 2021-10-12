Having trouble with Chrome’s “Open everything as it was before closing” feature? We help you solve it

Chrome has a very useful function such as opening the browser and having everything back as it was before. We appreciate having our tabs again after restarting the browser or if it for some reason has problems and hangs. However, there are users for whom it just doesn’t work. For this reason, we want to present you some steps to reach a solution when Chrome’s “Open everything as it was before closing” feature fails.

These steps are very simple and you can carry them out one after another in order to rule out faults, until you find the solution.

Solutions for when Chrome’s “Open everything as was before closing” feature fails

Check if it is enabled

In discard processes it is always necessary to start with the most obvious step and many times, this helps us not to spend too much time on a simple problem. Therefore, the first solution that you should try if this feature of Chrome fails you, is to verify if it is really activated.

To do this, open Chrome, click on the 3 dots icon and go to “Settings”. Once there, click on the “On opening” option in the left panel and this will take you to the section where you can if the option is activated.

Did you open multiple windows?

If you expected Chrome to recover all the windows that you had open in the session, it will not. The “Open everything as it was before closing” feature is capable of restoring the contents of a window. In that sense, when you reopen the browser you will only have one of the many you had back.

Disable extensions

This is only temporarily while we test. It may happen that some browser extension is causing conflict with this Chrome feature. In that sense, a good step is to disable the activated extensions and test if the feature works correctly.

To do this, you just have to write chrome: // extensions / in the address bar and start deactivating them.

Create a new Chrome profile

Another possibility that fits in this type of situation is the fact that your Chrome profile is corrupt. This could cause some features and even the browser in general to malfunction. Therefore, the next step will be to close your session in Chrome and open a new profile with your same credentials.

Once created, try testing the feature again to see if the problem persists or has been fixed.

Restore factory settings in Chrome

Before recommending you install Chrome again, the last step will be to restore Chrome settings. To do this, go to the browser settings and click on the “Advanced Settings” option on the left panel. Then, enter “Recover Information and Clean” and there you will find the option to restore Chrome to its original values.

This reset of settings should be the solution for when Chrome’s “Open everything as was before closing” function fails.

In case the problem persists, the last step will be to uninstall the browser and do a clean installation.