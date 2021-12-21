Having problems with Google Meet for Android? We help you solve them

Although Google Meet does not have native desktop applications and we must use the web interface, the same does not happen on mobile phones. There is a Google Meet app for Android available and it is generally quite solvent. However, no application is exempt from flaws, so today we bring you some options to solve problems in Google Meet for Android.

In that sense, if you are having problems establishing a connection on Google Meet from your mobile, these alternatives will probably help you solve them.

Troubleshooting options in Google Meet for Android

The problems it could generate Google Meet They can range from failures to open the app, to others related to the connection. Below we will address options for each aspect.

Clear data and cache

If you have errors when launching Google Meet and you cannot even open the app, we will first go to the data and the cache. To delete them, you just have to go to the Manage Applications section on Android. Once inside, located Google Meet, enter and delete the data from the app. This option is usually located at the bottom of the screen or just at the beginning below the name of the app.

Force stop the app

Image source: Addictive Tips.

To ensure that the app has no running processes of any kind and to have a completely clean start, we are going to force a stop. We do this from the same menu as the previous option and the option is identified as “Force stop”. This will close the app completely and when you log in again, you will have to enter your credentials to log in.

Reinstall Google Meet

If the problem to open Google Meet persists, then it is best to uninstall the application, restart the mobile and install it again. This will run Google Meet as if it were the first time and fix the problem.

Connection issues

Unless the Google Meet platform is failing (something rare), connection problems generally have to do with our data signal or WiFi. In that sense, if you cannot enter a call and you are using the mobile network, we recommend that you stay in one place instead of walking all over the place. The latter will make the signal unstable and Google Meet will not be able to connect.

On the other hand, if you are connected to WiFi, then verify it with a speed test to make sure you have a good connection to make the call.