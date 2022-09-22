Have your playlists on Spotify always at hand with this simple trick

- Advertisement -

is the great reference when it comes to using a streaming music service. It is true that there are alternatives, such as Apple Music or Tidal, that offer better sound quality, but although Spotify Hi-Fi is indefinitely delayed, its impressive catalog of songs, together with the functions offered by its complete app, have been the key to the success of the platform. Also, if you know the best tricks for Spotify, you will be able to get more out of this music platform than ever, which is constantly increasing in number of users. For example, we have already told you the steps to follow to create a private list, as well as how to use Shazam in Spotify to find new songs and add them to your . And today we are going to show you a very useful trick for the Spotify app that will allow you to always have your favorite playlists at . A perfect way to quickly access your lists on the streaming music platform. Create shortcuts to your playlists on Spotify One of the most annoying things on Spotify is when you’ve been messing around with different playlists you’ve searched for on the internet and then you can’t find your own. They tend to stay at the bottom and can be a bit frustrating at times. Not to mention the fact that if you have a lot of different playlists, it can sometimes take a while to find your favorites. Luckily, there is a very solution for this. Mainly because Spotify allows you to make shortcuts to your playlists so that you have them on your mobile desktop. In this way, you can always have your favorite lists at hand. For example, I have the platform’s Discovering Weekly list on my phone’s desktop and where it is updated every Monday with topics related to my musical tastes. And having it so close at hand, I just have to click on the widget to see what surprises the music platform has added. In addition, and as you will see later, the process to create direct access to Spotify playlists is very simple. The first thing you should do is open the Spotify app on your phone. Now, enter the playlist that you like the most. The next step will be to click on the three dots button to access the options menu. Within this menu , select “Add to home screen”. Finally, select the size of the widget that you like the most. >