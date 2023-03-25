Have you ever been blinded by screen brightness when unlocking in a dark place?

Has it ever happened to you that you turn off your phone screen and when you turn it on again later, it has a blinding brightness?

This is because your phone’s screen was set to a certain brightness level when you locked it and has stayed that way until you unlocked it, after which it automatically resets.

Those who have been blindsided multiple times by this behavior will be glad to know that Google is finally going to do something about it.

According to a report from Mishaal Rahman within the QPR2 source code, Google is working on a way that Android detects surrounding light to determine the phone’s initial brightness level, even when the screen is off.

This means that if you’re outside and your phone’s brightness has been automatically set to maximum, you close it, put it in your pocket, and walk into a dark room like a movie theater, instead of your phone’s screen is now full, you can use the ambient light sensor to detect that it’s dark and turn down the brightness so you won’t be blinded when you unlock your phone.

It is currently only available on the QPR2 version of Android 13, so it will either be available as part of the next Android update, or it could make it to Android 14.