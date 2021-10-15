have you been invited to a wedding? Tinder helps you go and behave properly

Most users who use Tinder do so to connect with other people, to see if there is luck and it is possible to get that long-awaited partner that we have been looking for for years. A social network that has had to adapt to the rigors of the pandemic when it was impossible to go out, much less make appointments to go out to dinner, dance or whatever. So from the company they have once again taken a new somersault looking for a way to be useful to all its users, allowing the drink of going to a wedding with a newly met couple on Tinder not to be painful, especially financially. And it is that as hard as organizing an event of these characteristics is having to attend one as guests, with the expense that this entails. How nice that they invite you! In the last few hours, Tinder has launched a new leg within its dating application where what it seeks is not so much to help you meet other people, as to ensure that those invitations that have made you attend a wedding do not become an ordeal. This new section, encompassed within what North Americans call “Plus One” (one more), allows us to get help not to clash in the nuptial link. And it is that, who has not happened to him that he has just met a new couple and wants to take her to that wedding that is celebrated in a couple of weeks? What Tinder has done is partner with the company WeddingWire “to help single guests cover the costs of the wedding season with a [pequeña] grant. “And it is that, at least in the US, Tinder estimates that an attendee to one of these events has a cost close to 460 dollars (almost 400 euros) between travel, accommodation and expenses, so it has open its doors for the first 100 to join “Plus One” to get that gift. But if you don’t get one of these bonuses, don’t worry, because the social network has decided to offer you advice “on how to be a good invited in the midst of this wedding boom “which, according to all the data and thanks to the relaxation of sanitary measures, is going to increase the number of links more than 21% compared to previous years. And if you can attend together with that person you just met, much better, right?>