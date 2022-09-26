HomeSocial NetworksInstagramHave Some Fun With a Whimsical Photoshoot

Have Some Fun With a Whimsical Photoshoot

Social NetworksInstagramTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
226c00a629d25e035d021c6bc4314a1f.jpg
226c00a629d25e035d021c6bc4314a1f.jpg
- Advertisement -

This video by Mango Street led me to being more observant. It made me see the almost comical aspects of my surroundings when walking around. To think of the space around you as a playful one could be the gateway to learning a new photographic language and communicate something more directly. 

The video references two Instagram photographers, Anna Devis and Daniel Rueda, who create whimsical images by using their surroundings and styling themselves to suit the concept. If you like the images, and would like to know how to get started, they have a course which could lead the way. 

Surprise: the Tesla Roadster could be presented sooner than expected

- Advertisement -

https://www.instagram.com/p/B50u0FQF4AU

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6q0Fggo0vI

- Advertisement -

Even if you are a street photographer, or someone photographing sport, it’s often good for your creative spirit to take a different approach. Just because of this video and the browsing of their Instagram profiles, when I step outside now I observe a lot more of my surroundings. Can I spot a similar opportunity for a photo? Like most of us, I usually have my phone camera with me, but this has actually made me pack my camera for tomorrow’s walk. It feels great, even if I have to wear a mask and only have an hour to do so during lockdown.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

AMD Radeon 7000: Fan-Created Renders Show GPU Design Concepts

The designer Technetium published, this Friday (23), his own concepts of design and construction...
Artificial Intelligence

Some scientists are working on a much more serious project than it seems: robots that laugh

Do they tell you a joke at the bar counter? You laugh....

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

With GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models...

© 2021 voonze.com.