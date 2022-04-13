Have fun with your friends using Spotify’s karaoke mode

One of the best options when it comes to listening to streaming music is Spotify. It is true that there are other alternatives that offer better sound quality, such as Tidal or Apple Music, but no one can compete in terms of content. More than anything because the catalog of songs available on Spotify is almost infinite. In addition, little by little they are implementing new functions with which to improve the functionality of Spotify. They even recently added a new tool that allows you to see the lyrics of some songs. A very interesting element to learn more about the themes of your favorite artists. Although if what you would like is to use Spotify as karaoke, know that there is a very interesting solution and that we invite you to try. In this way, you will be able to use Spotify as if it were a karaoke, singing your favorite songs with the help of the lyrics to surprise your friends with your skills. Musixmach, the best app to convert Spotify into karaoke We’re talking about Musixmach, an application that you can download completely free of charge to your Windows or Mac computer, as well as iOS and Android devices so you don’t lack options, and that will allow you to convert Spotify in a karaoke in the simplest way. In addition, the process is very simple, since all you have to do is download the application through the Musixmatch website and install it on your computer. The app is completely free, so you have nothing to lose by trying it out. When you’ve done that, open the app and you’ll see that the first thing Musixmatch does is ask you what music streaming services you use. You can check the options or say nothing, since the program will start looking for the app that is playing music to show you the lyrics. This tool has some very interesting options that make the difference to have a great time with your friends and other loved ones. For example, you can select between seeing only the phrase they are saying or the complete letter to be better prepared. Without a doubt, a perfect tool to liven up an evening in good company. Also, now that the Easter holidays are here, it can be an ideal way to keep your children entertained. And considering that Musixmatch can be downloaded completely free of charge, we invite you to try this perfect app to easily convert Spotify into karaoke. >