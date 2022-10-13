Have colds, herpes and other diseases treated with TeleClinic

Apps such as TeleClinic can now be used to examine a wide variety of diseases that were previously only treated by traditional general practitioners.

The provider of remote treatment, TeleClinic GmbH, has been around since 2015. According to the company, it was the first to introduce online doctor visits in Germany in 2016 – so that patients can avoid a crowded waiting room. Since 2017, all private health insurance companies have covered the costs for remote treatment at TeleClinic, and since 2020 all statutory ones as well. The company has been offering electronic private prescriptions since 2018 and digital sick notes the following year. In the meantime, the company has been bought by Zur Rose “for a purchase price in the mid double-digit million euro range”.

How can I use the platform?

To be able to use all services, you should register and download the app from the Play Store or Apple Store – at least Android 8 or iOS 13 is required for this. You must then state which health insurance company you are insured with. Then state the reason for the doctor’s consultation and make an appointment with a doctor. For some diseases it is necessary to send in a picture before treatment – for example of your skin rash. You can then choose a free appointment.

TeleClinic provides a “central digital patient file” with which the patient and the resident physicians can exchange data and in which documents can be stored. Patients can decide for themselves whether the data will be made available to other doctors using the platform. In addition, data on allergies and the like can be stored there by the patient himself.

It is also possible to get a doctor’s appointment without prior registration.

What will this cost me?

The costs for the online visit to the doctor are covered for both those with statutory and private insurance. The patient bears the costs for medicines that have been issued through private prescriptions – unless he or she is privately insured.

Where and how is the data stored?

When you register with TeleClinic, your e-mail address, first and last name, birthday and gender are recorded. Providing insurance information is optional. For the video consultation, TeleClinic uses a video consultation that it developed itself and is certified by the data protection Cert GmbH. The data traffic of the video consultation is end-to-end encrypted and is processed exclusively on Hetzner servers in Germany. General data traffic, apart from the video consultation, takes place via Cloudflare according to information from the data protection declaration, whereby the cloud service provider also collects data such as IP addresses, security certificates, DNS log-in data and web performance data. Data can also be transmitted to Cloudflare Inc. in the USA.

According to the Red Medical service used for this purpose, the data required for billing for those with statutory health insurance is hosted in encrypted form on servers in Germany. According to TeleClinic, in the case of medical treatment without registration, only the e-mail address, surname and first name are recorded.

How long does it take until I receive feedback on my findings?

Since you have a video appointment with the doctor as part of the treatment, you will usually receive the results directly. You will receive other test results, such as laboratory results for samples that you have sent in yourself, within a few days.

What happens if I cannot be treated online?

If treatment is not possible online, you will be referred to a specialist. With some symptoms – such as very severe pain – it is anyway the case that you should make direct personal contact with the doctor or a hospital.

Will I be issued a prescription or e-prescription after treatment?

Currently, mostly private prescriptions are issued via the TeleClinic platform – patients usually have to pay for the medication themselves. Privately insured persons can submit the costs for the drug to their respective health insurance company. However, the number of e-prescriptions issued by the treating physicians is increasing. As part of the introduction of electronic health insurance prescriptions, more and more doctors in Germany can already issue them via the TeleClinic platform.