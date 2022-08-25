Hate Gaming Platforms: Why Current Laws Are Not Enough

On Twitch & Co., women “struggled badly with sexism,” complained Green Emily Büning at Gamescom. The operators would have to take countermeasures.

Emily Büning, Federal Managing Director of the Greens, has spoken out in favor of greater self-regulation for such as Twitch, Stadia and Steam. On such portals, women “struggled badly with sexism,” she complained on Thursday at the top politicians’ round at the Gamescom games fair in Cologne. “Hate speech” is also a big problem there. The operators should therefore become more active and delete criminal hate comments.

According to Büning, the provisions of the Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG), which apply to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, have no effect on gaming platforms. Even there, however, some rules are needed “how we live together”. A major advantage for people with disabilities, for example, is in principle being able to move around in gaming rooms without prejudice. The community is basically a great added value in online games, where they once started raising pixel dogs. But anyone who identifies themselves as a woman often encounters a suggestive response.

New culture needed

The Greens are therefore certain: “The industry must work on the culture of interaction. If we want diversity, people should also be able to appear as they are.” At the same time, the police must be trained to take targeted action against criminal statements: Hate on the Internet has massive consequences and can lead to “physical violence”. Users should also view relevant comments or contact support organizations such as HateAid.

If it’s an insult in the online world, it’s often impossible to “erase it from your head,” said SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert. For him, gaming is also political because “society is created there”. Therefore, it should be clarified: “Who is excluded?” In principle, games “should be a common thread in everyone’s life,” emphasized the social democrat, who used to work in the call center of an online games retailer.

perspective for people with disabilities

Games open up “entirely new perspectives for people with disabilities,” emphasized the CDU member of the Bundestag Thomas Jarzombek, who claims to have “gambled away his entire youth”. In this way, content could also be conveyed to children “that would not get any further with the classic text book”. Making greater use of factors such as motivation and emotion via gamification at school “would do us good”.

According to Jarzombek, the new black-green government alliance in North Rhine-Westphalia has agreed in the coalition agreement to select around 15 providers of learning software with gamification in a competition for open all-day schools. After an impact analysis, this approach will be rolled out throughout the state. This creates a market in which schools not only buy from classic publishers such as Klett and Cornelsen.

No more general suspicion

The Christian Democrat also remembered well the “giant culture struggle” surrounding games and earlier coalition agreements, also at federal level, with which “killer games” were to be banned. There is hardly any such general suspicion of harmful effects of games today. The idea was therefore to promote “the good things” with the computer game prize, for example. Jarzombek admitted afterwards: “It was also a bit of a sedative for the elderly.” It is now clear that games “are just as much culture as other things”.

The opposition politician accused the traffic light coalition of having “no ideas of their own” when it came to promoting games. Now financial cuts are even being made here. The games association had warned at the beginning of July that Germany’s upswing as a games location should not be stalled politically. According to the federal government’s draft budget, only 48.8 million euros should be available for games funding in the future, whereas previously it was 50 million euros and this sum should actually be “consolidated”. For Falk, state money is a literal “game changer”.

With games to the top of the world?

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai acknowledged that the funding is important for planning security in the industry. This is still given. However, he was convinced “that we will have to talk about an increase in funds in the next few years” if Germany wants to move up to the top of the world as a games location. Canada is doing a lot better there – from the money to the strategic funding approach. In this country, the budget decisions in the Federal Council are still pending, although politicians cannot ignore the “ parameters”.

Büning assured that the budget title would be secured. Start-up funding will be expanded in the games area. The Greens also pushed for games to be more common in education.

Make e-sports non-profit

The three representatives of the traffic light also backed the plan laid down in the coalition agreement to make e-sports non-profit. However, some older colleagues in the Bundestag have not yet fully understood that this is an industry of the future. Under Black and Red, the CDU has always rejected applications from the opposition.

“We’ll do it in this election period,” said Kühnert as a slogan. Association law is an important matter, and sponsorship can also be made possible through it. In addition, the non-profit initiative opens the doors in schools. But there were also tax issues that still had to be clarified. He also warned organizers of major e-sports events not to copy the “completely commercialized” football world championships or Olympic Games after stronger state recognition. It must remain with community events with “sustainable impact”. Kühnert also urged reserving a “significant part” of the funding for a recruiting strategy for recruiting specialists and game developers abroad.



(mki)

