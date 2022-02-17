Tech News

Has the language of Spotify changed? So you can go back to Spanish

Sometimes when updating the Spotify application it happens that, unexpectedly, the language in which it is used is changed. Obviously, this is a problem for many, since it is an additional barrier to being able to use the development on a regular basis. We tell you how to proceed with the change manually. Achieving this is quite simple, especially on devices that use the iOS operating system, because among the configuration options is the ability to manage this parameter. On the contrary, on Android things are not so intuitive, since this possibility is not present. In this way, to achieve the same goal you have to do different things… but not complicated. How to change the language in Spotify for Android It is most curious that the possibility of changing the language is not offered in the Settings of the application itself, but it is so. And then what has to be done? Well, manage everything by configuring the operating system itself. Obviously, this can affect the use of the terminal itself, but we are going to tell you how to proceed so that everything is harmless to you. This is what you have to do: Access the Settings of the smartphone or tablet you have. To do this, the ideal is that you use the corresponding icon that has the shape of a cogwheel. Now you have to look in the list for a section called Additional configuration (or something similar, this depends on each phone that exists on the market, since there are many different customizations). A good number of possibilities will appear among which you must choose the one called Language and region. Next, you will see the one that you have set by default on the device, which does not have to be the same one that Spotify has changed to -because what has occurred is a recognition error of the equipment configuration-. So what you need to do is change the current one to a different one (for example, English) and then make another modification to put Spanish back. that everything has had the desired effect. The truth is that everything is quite simple, especially as we have mentioned in iOS -since this version is more complete than Android’s own-. The truth is that there are not a few who encounter the problem of changing the language in Spotify due to a malfunction of the application or a more executed update but, luckily, in a matter of minutes you will be able to have everything perfectly translated and functional, That is what it is. >

Previous articleAmazon Echo Buds, new wireless headphones to enjoy your favorite music, and Alexa, anywhere
