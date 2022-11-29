Has arrived! Snapchat is available in the Microsoft Store and can be installed on Windows 11 and 10

Snapchat is finally coming to the Microsoft Store, the official app store for Windows. Starting last weekend, users of the social network that popularized stories — short videos that disappear in 24 hours — can install the new app on their Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices. It is worth mentioning that the novelty is just a Snapchat web application (PWA). This means that the app available in the store is not standalone — like Audacity or Mozilla Firefox — and works through the Microsoft Edge browser🇧🇷

Being a web application, Snapchat for Windows is much lighter than native versions and weighs only 1.4 MB. The interface is similar to the web version and doesn't differ much from WhatsApp Web. There is a side area on the left that lists the user's most recent conversations which, when clicked, displays the chat history saved in the central part.

Snapchat for Windows, as well as the web version, allows you to take pictures with its various effects and filters, make video calls, send images stored on your computer to friends, among other activities that are also available on Android and iOS.

Snapchat “Bypassed” Windows

Windows Phone was relatively popular in the past decade, and as a result, many app developers maintained Microsoft mobile versions of their software. A peculiar exception was Snapchat. Snap Inc. refused to create a Windows Phone version of its application. Rumors claim that the company decided to ignore Microsoft’s operating system due to the billionaire investment of Alphabet, the company that owns Google, which indirectly pressured the developer not to pay attention to the rival Android platform.

After all these years, the company finally holds an official release for Windows users — although the version of the operating system for mobile phones officially left the scene three years ago. Anyway, using the app on a computer will become easier with Snapchat for Windows.

