Harry Potter turns 42: what is the best and worst movie? Where to see them?

over the years it became one of the most important book and sagas in history and not only is it an icon of popular culture, it also unleashed the euphoria for returning children and adolescents to books.

The series of books begins with the 11th birthday of Harry and a cake crushed, but baked with love, from Hagrid. The most famous magician in the world 42 this Sunday.

The long-awaited cast reunion in “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Returns” was released on the first of January this year. (HBOMax)

The most famous wizard in the wizarding world, played by Daniel Radcliffe in the cinema, was born on July 31, 1980, the same day that its creator JK Rowling he also celebrates his birthday.

This date is known as the International Harry Potter Day. For those potterheads who wish to celebrate 42 years, hbo max all eight feature films based on the popular books are available. This count is based on the acceptance that critics gave to each of these films and which are included in the site IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

During his second year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry and his friends seek to uncover a dark force that is terrorizing the school. Potter he returns to school where he suddenly begins to worry about survival when terrible things begin to happen to him and his classmates. Words written on the wall shine warning that “the secret chamber has been opened”.

Although it is one of the fans’ favorite films, the critics did not find it the same, since being a longer book than the previous one, things were left out of the film that some specialists did not forgive. This mystery plot began to show the first dark touches of this saga. has a score of 7.4 on IMDb

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Potter returns for the fifth year hogwarts still shaken by the tragedy that occurred in the Triwizard Tournament. Because the Minister of Magic deny the return of Lord Voldemort, Harry he becomes the center of attention of the wizarding community. As she struggles with her problems at school, including the new teacher Dolores Umbridge.

The book contains great parallels with politics, for that reason. In addition to being a long work, it was difficult to adapt to the cinema and make it fun for children and adults. That is why some characters were eliminated and also passages of the text did not reach the cinema. At first it was thought that it would be divided into two parts, but in the end it was left in a film, a situation that affected its final edition. Has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Princeand

In his sixth year in hogwarts, Harry discover a mysterious book owned by The half-blood prince with which he learns new tricks. Voldemort is taking control of both the world Muggles like from the world of magic and hogwarts It is no longer the safe place it used to be. Harry he suspects that perhaps even the castle is dangerous. dumbledore he knows that the final battle is fast approaching and so he cares much more about preparing Harry for it.

This is one of the most popular books of the readers of Harry Potterbecause the histories of Voldemort either Snape and that gives greater weight to the plot, unfortunately in the film it does not happen in the same way. The film did not talk about the history of Voldemort’s parents and how he was procreated, a reason that disappointed many fans. Has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

On his eleventh birthday, Harry Potter, a seemingly ordinary boy, learns that he is the son of two wizards and that he possesses magical powers. In the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry learn to play the sport of heights, Quidditch and play an exciting game of chess, on the way to facing the Dark wizard who is hell-bent on destroying it.

steven spielberg He was about to direct it but Rowling he refused: she wanted a whole team of Brits. Chris Columbusthe chosen director, created a world that influenced the blockbusters of the 21st century, in addition to creating the entire universe of Harry Potter, adapting the book perfectly. It is one of the best adaptations of the book to the cinema. Has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I

Harry, Ron Y hermione they go on a dangerous mission to locate and destroy the Horcruxes. Alone, without the guidance of their teachers or the protection of dumbledore, the three friends must support each other. There are dark forces in between that threaten to tear them apart and Harry knows that he is getting to the task he has prepared for since the first day he set foot in Hogwarts: the last battle with Voldemort.

This is one of the films that has generated the most criticism among fans, since having divided the book into two parts, it is in this first installment that the action and the fights are conspicuous by their absence, and the feature film focuses more on the three protagonists, therefore, some may feel this first part as one of the most boring films in the saga, even when the film begins with one of the most important action scenes in history. Has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

When the name of Harry Potter comes out in the goblet of fire becomes a competitor in a battle for glory between three wizard colleges, The Triwizard Tournament. Harry never presented his name and must face an infallible dragon, water demons and an enchanted labyrinth, only to be met with the cruel discovery of Voldemort.

It is one of the fan favorite adaptations as it is shown to a Harry adult and the story feels the same, the death of one of the characters is seen for the first time. Also, the villain Voldemort takes on human form and is about to kill Potter. Has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

In his third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron Y hermione they know Sirius Blackthe prisoner who has escaped from Azkaban and learn to approach a hippogriffor half horse / half eagle, how to transform the changing Boggarts and the art of Divination. Harry must face the dementors, who are soul thieves, fend off the dangerous werewolf, and deal with the truth about the relationship between Sirius Black and his parents.

This is one of the crucial movies in the universe of Potteris when you see a Harry more adult and is a darker film compared to its predecessors. The most latent danger is felt and the villains are more lethal than before. Has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

hermione Y Ron They continue to try to find the whereabouts of the horcruxesthe pieces of soul that Voldemort hid in various objects related to his life to achieve his greatest wish: immortality. It’s her only chance to Harry‘The Chosen One’, has any chance of ending “He Who Must Not Be Named” and ridding the world of magic and evil. muggles of a dark and terrifying future. The problem is that no one knows where they are.

The ending was one of the most anticipated and although at the beginning it feels like they want to include a lot of information in a short time, the ending feels epic, but there are small flaws that make it not the perfect ending. The battles in the movies are portrayed as Rowling he describes it in his book and the level of production helps a lot to make this ending feel worthy of the saga. Has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

: