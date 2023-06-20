Harry Potter: Awakens Magic gets release date on Android and iOS and new trailer

- Advertisement -

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. announced this week that Harry Potter: The Magic Awakens will be released worldwide in June 27, 2023along with a new gameplay trailer showcasing the exciting adventures players will embark on as they experience an all-new story ten years after the Battle of Hogwarts. This is one of many games based on the JK Rowling franchise in development. Soon, we will also have multiplayer Quidditch Champions, released for consoles and PC.

Harry Potter: The Magic Awakens is a long-awaited collectible card roleplaying game by fans that will be available for free on iOS and Android devices soon. Players can now pre-register on Android to receive exclusive rewards once the title launches. - Advertisement - Co-developed and co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase Games, Harry Potter: The Magic Awakens will be the latest title to be released globally by Portkey Games, the label dedicated to creating new mobile and video game experiences inspired by the Wizarding World that put the player at the center of their own adventure .