Harry and Meghan: Netflix releases trailer and premiere dates for the controversial documentary

Ever since Prince Harry gave up his role in British royalty to maintain his marriage to Meghan Markle, the world has closely followed the twists and turns of this story. Although the couple gave a long interview to presenter Oprah Winfrey about the troubled backstage of that decision, there are still open questions and Netflix promises to answer them through the documentary Harry and Meghan, which won a trailer and premiere dates this week.

In the documentary series Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell the other side of their love story. In six episodes, the series explores the couple’s relationship, from the secret beginnings of dating to the challenges that made them feel the need to step away from their royal duties. With unpublished testimonials from friends and family, as well as analyzes by historians about the current state of the Commonwealth and the British royal family’s relationship with the press, the series not only shows the love of a couple, but also paints a clear picture of our society and the way we treat others.

From two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan brings an unprecedented look at one of the most talked-about couples in history. Volume I, consisting of episodes 1, 2 and 3, arrives on Netflix on December 8. Volume II, with episodes 4, 5 and 6, arrives on December 15th. So, looking forward to the release?