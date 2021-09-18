Harrowing images show mangled car following Dublin collision

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car crash on a busy Dublin road last night.

These shocking images show a mangled car following a collision near Hart’s Corner in Glasnevin.

Dublin Fire Brigade was at the scene of the incident on Friday night.

The area was temporarily blocked due to the collision.

A DFB spokesperson said on Twitter: “Hart’s Corner was temporarily blocked last night following a road traffic collision.

“Firefighter/paramedics from Phibsborough fire station attended the scene with vehicle recovery taking place shortly afterwards.”







(Image: DFB)

