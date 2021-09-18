Harrowing images show mangled car following Dublin collision

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a car crash on a busy Dublin road last night.
These shocking images show a mangled car following a collision near Hart’s Corner in Glasnevin.
Dublin Fire Brigade was at the scene of the incident on Friday night.
The area was temporarily blocked due to the collision.
A DFB spokesperson said on Twitter: “Hart’s Corner was temporarily blocked last night following a road traffic collision.
“Firefighter/paramedics from Phibsborough fire station attended the scene with vehicle recovery taking place shortly afterwards.”
Via | Dublin live