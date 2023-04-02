5G News
HarmonyOS maintains growth and consolidates Huawei as the third force among OSes

HarmonyOS maintains growth and consolidates Huawei as the third force among OSes

Apple Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
HarmonyOS maintains growth and consolidates Huawei as the third force among OSes
1680447942 harmonyos maintains growth and consolidates huawei as the third force.jpeg
Introduced in mid-2021 as Huawei’s new operating system for its devices, HarmonyOS has shown yet another growth in market share and has consolidated itself as the third force among mobile operating systems, behind Android and iOS.

According to the latest report by the Counterpoint Researchwhich accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022, the platform has a 2% share of the global smartphone market, against 76% for Android – which had 81% in the past three months – and 22% for iOS – which jumped from 17 % in the previous period.

Survey shows HarmonyOS consolidated as the third force among operating systems, behind only Android and iOS | Image: Disclosure / Counterpoint Research

The research institute also revealed that there was a high in China for Huawei’s system. In its home country, its interface already reaches a total of 8% market share.

Although the numbers are still small, compared to the two main rivals, having a 2% share globally is considered a success, if you think that the Chinese platform is only two years old and does not have support for the services of Google.

Polar Pacer, new smartwatch perfect for runners

All these difficulties, added to the existing prohibition in the United States, should prevent HarmonyOS from being dominant in the world. However, forecasts include a control of something between 5% and 8% of market share over the next five years.

And then, do you believe in the sequence of growth of the Huawei system in the world? Would you replace an Android or iOS device with one with HarmonyOS? Give us your opinion in the space below!

