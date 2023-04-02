HarmonyOS maintains growth and consolidates Huawei as the third force among OSes

Introduced in mid-2021 as Huawei’s new operating system for its devices, HarmonyOS has shown yet another growth in market share and has consolidated itself as the third force among mobile operating systems, behind Android and iOS. According to the latest report by the Counterpoint Researchwhich accounts for the fourth quarter of 2022, the platform has a 2% share of the global smartphone market, against 76% for Android – which had 81% in the past three months – and 22% for iOS – which jumped from 17 % in the previous period.

The research institute also revealed that there was a high in China for Huawei's system. In its home country, its interface already reaches a total of 8% market share.

Although the numbers are still small, compared to the two main rivals, having a 2% share globally is considered a success, if you think that the Chinese platform is only two years old and does not have support for the services of Google.