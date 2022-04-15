Harley-Davidson presents new motorcycle, the Nightster 2022

In addition to bikes, Harley remains focused on what makes it famous, and now introduces the latest addition to the Sportster family, the Nightster.

It’s a lower-spec Sportster, though it’s priced at more than $13,000.

It is on this bike that they take the opportunity to present a smaller version of the Revolution Max V-twin engine. This is the Revolution Max 975T, based on the 1250T, with great initial acceleration and good power. 90 hp/67 kW at 7,500 rpm

The driver can switch between three preset driving modes: Road, Sport and Rain, which regulate power delivery, throttle response, engine braking, ABS and other variables.

The new bike has a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel, dimensions selected to deliver nimble performance. It has exposed dual rear shocks, to add flair to the rear end.

Nightster comes equipped with technologies designed to increase rider confidence during unexpected situations, designed to fine-tune and match the motorcycle’s performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. We are talking about electronic systems in chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology.

Has analog display with visible 4-inch round gauge area with speedometer, L/R turn indication, traction control indication, coolant temperature alert, ABS alert, fog light indication, battery voltage alert, high beam indicator, low fuel level indication, rear ABS off, fault indication alert, neutral position indication, low tire pressure indication, check engine light indication, oil pressure alert and service.

Regarding the materials, they use new components that have helped to reduce the total weight. Centralizing the mass of the engine and placing the fuel cell lower in the frame makes the bike feel lighter, which improves performance and improves rider confidence when getting on the bike, maneuvering low speed, cornering and stopping. Still, it weighs more than 200 kg.

You can learn more about it at harley-davidson.com.