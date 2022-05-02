Hare, programming language to create operating systems

When talking about a programming language, it refers to a series of symbols and codes that allow the programmer to create the different instructions that will be executed within an application, or to control the behavior of a machine.

There are currently a large number of programming languages ​​that offer programmers numerous options to create their projects, including their own operating system.

It is in the creation of operating systems where the launch of a new programming language specially designed to fulfill this purpose.

Is about I will do, a tool created by Drew DeVault in conjunction with thirty collaborators whose purpose is to provide programmers with everything they need to develop their own operating system.

DeVault hopes that in time Hare will become an alternative to the C programming languagewhich is quite ambitious, taking into account that, despite not being as widely used as before, C continues to be the most important programming language in history, used in the development of the kernels that make up operating systems.

Although DeVault’s intention is not to dethrone C, but simplify it to maintain its usefulness, since it considers this as an appropriate tool to develop operating systems, as well as drivers, network software, compilers, System toolsas well as instructions for high-performance, low-level tasks.

Regarding Hare, DeVault points out that this language provides static typing, along with a manual memory management and a minimum execution time. In the aesthetic part Hare is presented with a stable and robust design.

However, not everything could be perfect, since at the moment Hare is only available for download on Linux and FreeBSD for x86_64, aarch64, and riscv64, leaving out Windows and MacOS. Regarding this, DeVault expressed the following:

We have no intention of supporting non-free platforms, but because the language is standardized, a third-party implementation or fork could easily develop Windows or MacOS support if desired.

Those who are interested in learning more about Hare will have the opportunity to do so through the standard library tutorial and documentation. So they can also have the opportunity to see a presentation in PDF.

You can also visit the official website for more information.