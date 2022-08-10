Hardly anyone uses Netflix video games

- Advertisement -

’s commitment to video has been decided, with up to 50 new titles in the pipeline, of which 24 have been presented so far, but it does not seem to be finding the expected response among subscribers.

Of the 50 video games projected for launch within the streaming platform, Netflix has only presented 24 so far

And it is that according to data from the mobile application consultancy Apptopia, Netflix video games have been downloaded 23.3 million times, but only 1.7 million users of the platform are playing with them, which means not even reach 1% of the total of the more than 220 million Netflix subscribers.

The video games appear only in the Netflix application for mobile devices as if it were just another channel, and the user can download the titles that interest them to the device to be able to play even without an Internet connection.

Some of the titles of the first 24 video games available are “Exploding Kittens”, “Into the Dead 2” or “Asphalt Extreme”, highlighting as the most successful those associated with “Stranger Things”: “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things”. Things 3: The Game”, which with the premiere of the fourth season of the series have experienced a rebound in activity. Precisely associating video game titles with titles of successful series is one of Netflix’s strategies, which has planned transfers of “Lady’s Gambit” and “La casa de papel”.

In any case, Netflix admitted at the time that the inclusion of video games on its platform was experimental in nature and he cited “Fortnite” as his biggest rival and not HBOmax, which would seem a more direct rival, but for the moment his bet is far from the great references in the online video game sector and entertainment services in the Cloud as they can be Apple Arcade, Google Stadia or Steam.