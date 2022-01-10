Happy birthday iPhone: Apple’s first smartphone fifteen years ago

Fifteen years ago, on January 9, 2007, the first iPhone was announced, the “revolutionary” smartphone that was presented by Steve Jobs during the opening conference of the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California, which was opened with the phrase: “We’re going to make some history together today”.





An “iPod”, a “mobile phone” and an “internet mobile communicator” in a single product that, according to Jobs, was five years ahead of the competition. The first iPhone supported EDGE networks, it had Wi-Fi connectivity, a 3.5-inch display with a resolution of 320×480 pixels, a 2-megapixel camera without flash and a Samsung processor.





It arrived on the US market on June 29, 2007 in two memory sizes: a 4GB one sold for $ 499 and an 8GB one sold for $ 599. In September of the same year, the 4GB model was taken off the market and the 8GB model dropped to $ 399. In January 2008 it was joined by a 16GB version that sold for $ 499. Over 525,000 iPhones were sold on launch day alone. To see it in Italy, in the renewed 3G version, we had to wait until 11 July 2008.





iPhone 2G (or iPhone EDGE) had large bezels, a simple home button, a 30-pin dock connector and a fairly thick shell but was still unlike anything else on the market at the time: a limited number of physical keys and to navigate its interface used what were defined as “The best pointer we were born with”, our fingers. The operating system was “based on OS X” (or rather, a “scaled” version and optimized for mobile devices) but only the following year was it renamed iPhone OS to become “iOS” in 2010. There was no shortage of criticism for that first iPhoneThese include non-expandable memory, lack of a camera flash, file transfer via Bluetooth, and the inability to use MP3s as ringtones. All functions that were present in most “smartphones” at the time. Yet, since then, the iPhone has dictated many market rules. But probably no other smartphone maker has been able to match Apple’s deep integration between hardware and software.





According to Apple, in July 2016 they were met 1 billion iPhones sold, a figure that would have doubled towards the beginning of 2020. As of January 2021, there were over 1 billion active iPhones worldwide and its success certainly helped Apple become the first company in the world to surpass a valuation of $ 3 trillion. Today, 15 years after that day, iPhone sales continue to reach incredible figures and, ironically, in these days BlackBerry, one of the main competitors at the time, has ended support for all its smartphones. According to analysts’ estimates, despite a major crisis in the semiconductor sector, demand for the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro remained very high in December and would have been sold over 40 million units. Looking to the future, the next iPhone 14 could see the end of the notch in favor of a hole in the display, a solution already adopted by many other manufacturers, in which the camera will be inserted while the other sensors for the Face ID should be hidden under the display. .

