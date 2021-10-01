Hannspree presents four gaming monitors with up to 43.8 inches and 240 Hz

With increasingly powerful PC and console setups, monitors have become one of the main focuses for players to renew. Despite the enormous current offer, new models such as the Hannspree, which surprises us with four new screens specifically developed to meet the needs of all types of players, with diagonals ranging from 27 to 43.8 inches, as well as refresh rates reaching 240 Hz.

And it is that with a clear orientation to gaming, the new ones HG440CFW, HG392PCB, HG342PCB and HG270PCHs are packed with dedicated gaming features, high response times and super fast image refresh rates, as well as a wide variety of aspect ratios and comprehensive digital connectivity.

The colossal HG440CFW monitor boasts an ultra-wide panel of 44 inches, sporting Double FHD resolution (3840 x 1080) with a 32: 9 aspect ratio, which translates into visual impact on every level imaginable. This model has a response time of 1 ms, IPS panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a powerful HDR brightness of up to 600 nits.

Slightly reducing its size, and this time under the use of a curved panel, we find the HG392PCB. This monitor has Wide QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) on its 38.5-inch diagonal with 3000R curvature, perfect for offering an immersive and natural visual experience for gamers. With a 165Hz refresh rate, this model is built for speed, with ultra-wide viewing angles, Hannspree’s active contrast technology, and 400 cd / m2 brightness for graphical excellence.





Moving on to more common sizes, there will be the HG342PCB. With a panel of 34 inches with 1500R curvature and Ultra Wide QHD resolution (3440 x 1440) with 21: 9 aspect ratio, this monitor features a minimum response time of 1 ms, as well as a 144 Hz refresh rate and active contrast technology from Hannspree. In addition, it features a multifunctional height-adjustable, swivel, and tilt stand to ensure personalized viewing comfort. Without a doubt, a formidable result to delight the most demanding gamers.

Thus arriving at the most affordable option, we cannot fail to highlight the HG270PCH. And is that this monitor 27 inches and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) features ultra-wide viewing angles and the most comfortable curvature for the human eye, creating an immersive environment that results in a truly engaging gaming experience.

And it is the ideal ally for fast-paced action games, being the only one of this family of monitors to incorporate an incredible refresh rate of up to 240 Hz along with a response rate of 1 ms. All this without sacrificing other basic qualities, nor the additions of this brand, maintaining its focus on the healthy aspect, with the presence of Flicker Free technologies and the Low Blue Light mode.