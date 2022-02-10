MobileAndroidTech News

Hannspree Pad Zeus 2, a new 13-inch tablet designed for work and play at home

By: Brian Adam

Known for his wanderings on the monitors, Hannspree seems to be aiming to expand its presence in the world of screens with the announcement of the launch of the second generation of its Pad Zeus 2 tablet, with a mid-range device crowned by a large 13.3-inch screenand an improvement in power and storage space over its predecessor.

And it is that tablets are currently enjoying growing popularity, being one of the most used devices since the pandemic thanks to their great functionality in terms of freedom of movement and versatility of use, perfectly adapted for entertainment, gaming, work and even education.

Specifications Hannspree Pad Zeus 2

Operating system Android 10
Screen IPS LED 13.3-inch capacitive multi-touch 10-point touch
Resolution Full HD: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Processor ARM Cortex A73 (Octa Core MT8183) up to 2GHz
RAM 4GB of DDR3 RAM
Storage 64GB NAND Flash
cameras 5 megapixel front and 5 megapixel rear with autofocus
connectivity WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n+ac 2.4GHz/5GHz + Bluetooth 5.0 LE + GPS
Battery 10,000mAh Li-Polymer
Dimensions 336 x 219 x 11.8mm
Weight 1,250 grams
In addition to a unique size and more features, the Zeus 2 screen features the best touch screen technology that ensures flawless control with your fingers. The advanced ten-point capacitive screen compatible with multi-gesture and swipe touch control ensures that users can accurately touch, drag and swipe without any lag or errors. The screen has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and IPS technologydelivering stunning high-quality images, even for demanding content and from ultra-wide viewing angles.

Compatible with Android 10 operating system, to meet the demands of today’s user, the Pad Zeus 2 offers incredible energy efficiency. It has an Octa Core processor with integrated graphics, 4GB of RAM with an internal memory of 64GB and the option to add an additional 128GB of storage via microSD.

Other connectivity improvements also stand out, such as its renewed Internet connection, easier, faster and more reliable thanks to the leap to 802.11 a/b/g/n+ac dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity that can connect to a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz wireless router; or the incorporation of Bluetooth 5.0 LEincreasing wireless connectivity with other devices such as mice and keyboards, wireless headphones or speakers, and even some controllers like the PlayStation DualShock 4.

Thus, the latest novelty of this tablet comes with a specially designed flip-up shell with a super soft inner lining to protect them from dust and scratches, and a convenient design to provide users with easy access to all buttons, controls, cameras, and ports. Furthermore, users will also have the option to upgrade to a rugged case, ideal for professional environments, which has been designed to protect the new device against the elements.

